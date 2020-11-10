This Sony Bluetooth speaker is an easy stocking stuffer at $30

-
Get this deal Reg. $50 $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a 50% discount from the original price and around $20 off from the regular going rate. Features on this model include a water-resistant design, NFC compatibility, and more. You can count on up to 16-hours of battery life with a full charge here, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $26. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Swing by our daily smartphone accessories roundup and guide for all of the latest deals to take your iPhone or Android experience to the next level. 

Speaking of smartphone accessories, swing by today’s other Gold Box at Amazon and save on storage from $12. You’ll find deals on everyday essentials made to expand your smartphone, camera, and more.

Sony SRS-XB12 features:

  • MUSIC THAT TRAVELS: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel
  • VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun
  • PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag

