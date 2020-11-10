This Sony Bluetooth speaker is an easy stocking stuffer at $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a 50% discount from the original price and around $20 off from the regular going rate. Features on this model include a water-resistant design, NFC compatibility, and more. You can count on up to 16-hours of battery life with a full charge here, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $26. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sony SRS-XB12 features:

MUSIC THAT TRAVELS: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel

VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun

PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag

