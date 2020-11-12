Give Fitbit Ace 2 to your kiddo this Christmas at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for $49.95 shipped. Matched at Target. Available at Best Buy and Kohl’s for a few cents more. That’s $20 off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to encourage your little one to stay active, this fitness tracker could be just the thing you need. It keeps tabs on steps, active minutes, sleep, and boasts 50-meter water resistance. Fitbit touts up to 5-day battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re on the hunt for a grown-up fitness tracker, you could instead opt for Amazfit Band 5 at $45. Not only will you save $5, you’ll garner Alexa integration, a blood oxygen monitor, and the list goes on. Battery life is said to last up to 15 days. Learn more in our release coverage.

For those of you prefer to wear a stylish watch instead of a fitness tracker, be sure to check out the deal we spotted on Fossil’s mechanical watch. It’s bound to standout from many others thanks to the integration of a skeleton dial, leather band, and automatic self-wind movement. Buyers can score it for $130.50 right now, which shaves a total of $38 off what you’d typically need to spend.

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker features:

  • Steps & active minutes tracking lets kids skip, jump & move their way to a healthier life. The syncing range is up to 6 meters
  • Kids earn virtual badges and fun on screen celebrations when they reach their goals
  • Bring on the pool party cannonballs or lunchtime spills Ace 2 is swim proof (water resistant to 50 meters)

