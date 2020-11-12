Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 mini Screen Protector 3-pack $1 (75% off), more

DeltaShield (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of its iPhone 12 mini Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $0.99 shipped. Down from the usual $4 going rate, today’s offer saves you 75%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular set, and is the lowest we’ve seen overall for a pack of screen protectors. If you just picked up Apple’s latest smartphone, grabbing this 3-pack of screen protectors for under $1 is a no-brainer investment to keep the iPhone 12 mini scratch-free. Comprised of tempered glass, these protectors only measure 0.33mm thick to offer protection without adding too much bulk. Reviews are still coming in, but so far this pack carries a 5/5 star rating, much like other screen protectors from the brand.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The DeltaShield 3D Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Black) backed by the DeltaShield Lifetime Replacement Warranty. 99.9% clear, tempered ballistic glass that provides true High Definition images on the device when compared to other protectors. A hydrophobic and oleophobic outer coating prevents sweat and oil from staying on the surface of the screen. Designed from a single sheet of .33mm thin tempered glass, the protector features 9H hardness which provides protection against scratches and scrapes without adding bulk to the device

The DeltaShield ballistic glass screen protector (3D Glass )features rounded edges and is designed to resist damage on impact

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!