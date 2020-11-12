Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 mini Screen Protector 3-pack $1 (75% off), more

DeltaShield (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of its iPhone 12 mini Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $0.99 shipped. Down from the usual $4 going rate, today’s offer saves you 75%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular set, and is the lowest we’ve seen overall for a pack of screen protectors. If you just picked up Apple’s latest smartphone, grabbing this 3-pack of screen protectors for under $1 is a no-brainer investment to keep the iPhone 12 mini scratch-free. Comprised of tempered glass, these protectors only measure 0.33mm thick to offer protection without adding too much bulk. Reviews are still coming in, but so far this pack carries a 5/5 star rating, much like other screen protectors from the brand.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon mophie wireless charging and power gear sale from $14 (Up to 30% off)
- Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Bundle Razer’s Kishi Android Controller with its gaming earbuds for $133 ($180 value)
- Mpow Jaws Gen5 Bluetooth Earbuds: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code USZ5HX3T
- Sonos Move offers AirPlay 2 in a portable design: All-time low at $300 ($99 off)
- TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver/Car Kit: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat nears 2020 low at $132 (Save 22%)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand 2-Pack: $17 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 3GNERLY6
- Nomad Veterans Day sale takes 20% off sitewide: Base Station Pro, more
- Aukey 36W Metal Dual USB Car Charger:$13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code YSOB2KVP
- Aukey Travel Adapter:$21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ code 6USNW95X
- 18W USB Wall Charger 3-Pack: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
The DeltaShield 3D Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Black) backed by the DeltaShield Lifetime Replacement Warranty. 99.9% clear, tempered ballistic glass that provides true High Definition images on the device when compared to other protectors. A hydrophobic and oleophobic outer coating prevents sweat and oil from staying on the surface of the screen.
Designed from a single sheet of .33mm thin tempered glass, the protector features 9H hardness which provides protection against scratches and scrapes without adding bulk to the device
The DeltaShield ballistic glass screen protector (3D Glass )features rounded edges and is designed to resist damage on impact
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!