Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 mini Screen Protector 3-pack $1 (75% off), more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesDeltaShield
From $1

DeltaShield (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of its iPhone 12 mini Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $0.99 shipped. Down from the usual $4 going rate, today’s offer saves you 75%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular set, and is the lowest we’ve seen overall for a pack of screen protectors. If you just picked up Apple’s latest smartphone, grabbing this 3-pack of screen protectors for under $1 is a no-brainer investment to keep the iPhone 12 mini scratch-free. Comprised of tempered glass, these protectors only measure 0.33mm thick to offer protection without adding too much bulk. Reviews are still coming in, but so far this pack carries a 5/5 star rating, much like other screen protectors from the brand.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The DeltaShield 3D Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Black) backed by the DeltaShield Lifetime Replacement Warranty. 99.9% clear, tempered ballistic glass that provides true High Definition images on the device when compared to other protectors. A hydrophobic and oleophobic outer coating prevents sweat and oil from staying on the surface of the screen.

Designed from a single sheet of .33mm thin tempered glass, the protector features 9H hardness which provides protection against scratches and scrapes without adding bulk to the device
The DeltaShield ballistic glass screen protector (3D Glass )features rounded edges and is designed to resist damage on impact

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

DeltaShield

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 mini Clear Case $5 (Save 61%), more

From $2 Learn More
Up to 86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $10 (Save 33%), more

From $2 Learn More
Up to 80% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

From $2 Learn More
Up to 66% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
From $7

Keep your 10.2-inch iPad safe and sound with these cases + more from $7

Save now Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 12, 2020

Listen now
20% off

Saucony takes extra 20% off sale styles to boost your fall and winter runs + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon has cordless stick and handheld vacs from $180 (Up to $120 off)

$180+ Learn More