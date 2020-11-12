Take $300 off Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499, which is a $300 savings and a match of the second-best price at that retailer. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $26.

Looking for the latest from Apple? Don’t miss our coverage of the first deals on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple’s M1 chip and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

