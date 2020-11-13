Today, LEGO is detailing its annual VIP Weekend sale, giving shoppers a first look at what to expect in terms of brick-built savings this Black Friday. With a series of free promotional kits and a double points offer, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming early Black Friday savings at LEGO.

LEGO details pre-Black Friday VIP Weekend sale

With Black Friday on the horizon, LEGO is getting builders in on the savings a bit earlier this year with the announcement of its VIP Weekend sale. The festivities kick off next Saturday on November 21 and wrap up at the end of Sunday, November 22. As the name suggests, you’ll need to be a VIP member in order to take advantage of the upcoming promotions, but it’s entirely free to sign up.

Now as for the actual offers this year, LEGO is headlining its early Black Friday sale with a pair of new promotional sets. We first got a look at the Christmas Carol set back in October, but now fans will finally have a chance to bring this limited-edition creation to their collections. The 333-piece build will be available for free when spending $150 on any of the sets that LEGO offers.

In a similar promotion, LEGO is also continuing a trend we’ve seen in recent years of releasing a new color of buildable brick. This promotional gift is free in orders over $200, meaning you’ll have to hit a higher threshold to bring this Teal 2 x 4 Brick home.

Everything you buy in the LEGO early Black Friday sale will also qualify for double the VIP points. It’s effectively like getting 10% off your next order, which allows you to save on rarely discounted kits.

New kits on the horizon

The upcoming LEGO VIP Weekend sale is also giving builders a great chance to lock in two of its most recent creations. Earlier this month, we got a first look at the 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set that will be launching next week, and not to mention, today’s newly announced 9,000-piece Colosseum.

In either case, the early Black Friday sale from LEGO will give you plenty of added incentives to pick up the new creations. So if you’re thinking about grabbing them anyway, the bonus points and free kits are certainly a nice bonus.

What to expect from cash discounts

Unlike last year, LEGO isn’t being immediately up front with what kinds of cash price cuts you’ll find on kits this years. In 2020, a collection of builds were up to 30% off, even including some of the then latest UCS Star Wars builds and more. But for the VIP Weekend sale this time around, there’s no telling what kinds of discounts we’ll see from LEGO.

If the recent sales over at Amazon are any indication, we’ll be seeing various creations at 20% off, or more. Odds are LEGO themselves won’t be matching the all-time lows on its 2020 wave of sets, but expect to see some of last year’s creations seeing deeper discounts before they retire and leave shelves for good.

