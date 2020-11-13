Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro cases $20 (Save 55%), more

Walmart currently offers the OtterBox Defender Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $20 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. Also available for iPhone 12 Pro at the same price. Usually fetching $45, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen on two of OtterBox’s latest cases and are subsequently at new all-time lows. Regardless of which Apple smartphone you picked up, these cases deliver added drop protection and water-resistance with a two-part design. There’s also antimicrobial features here as well as Qi charging compatibly and an included belt clip. Rated 5/5 stars so far, and previous-generation iPhone OtterBox Defender cases are well-reviewed, too.

Defender Series Pro Phone Case for Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is the latest generation of legendary OtterBox Defender Series protection. With new features and the backing of our tried-and-trusted OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, Defender Series Pro provides advanced defense for your device. Defender Series Pro integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive into the case that helps inhibits microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. Weaving the additive into the case materials ensures it keeps protecting your case 24/7/365 and outlasts heavy use.

