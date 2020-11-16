HyperX and Ducky are once again partnering to launch a limited-edition keyboard. This is the second time the companies have joined forces, and we’re about to get a killer looking keyboard with some awesome features. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will come in a black colorway and 60% form-factor, offering your desk a gorgeous upgrade without taking up a ton of space. What all will this keyboard have and what makes it so special? Well, we take a look at everything below the fold.

Only 6,500 HyperX x Ducky One 2 mechanical keyboards will be made

Let’s start off with just how limited the production run is here: only 6,500 will be made. Each unit is laser marked with a unique edition number on the base, telling you exactly which one you got. While some companies might make things limited on purpose to drive sales, HyperX and Ducky here are actually only manufacturing a few keyboards, so once all 6,500 are made, no more will be produced. If you want one at MSRP, you have one shot and then it’s aftermarket only.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 won’t take up a ton of room on your desk

HyperX and Ducky decided to go with one of the smallest form-factors around to ensure this keyboard does’t take up a ton of room on your desk. Utilizing the 60% form-factor, this keyboard forgoes a number pad as well as function row to have an ultra-small size. This allows you to maintain plenty of space on smaller desks, or just enough more room to move your mouse on larger ones.

HyperX red linear switches offer a shorter actuation for a responsive action

The switches utilized here are HyperX’s red linear models, offering a shorter action point and travel time when compared to others on the market. This allows for a more responsive switch action on the HyperX x Ducky One 2, allowing you to quickly type out a paper or delivering shorter keypresses in games for a faster response time.

HyperX and Ducky are employing exposed LEDs here, as well, for a unique design. There are Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides, so you know exactly what key is used for each action. Plus, Ducky Macro 2.0 support allows you to personalize lighting with onboard controls and even create macros, with up to six custom hardware enable profiles.

Pricing and availability

As stated above, only 6,500 are being made worldwide, so availability will be fairly limited. Each one will cost $109.99 in the US and $149.99 in Canada through the online HyperX shop. Sales begin November 18 at 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST.

