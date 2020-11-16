A 40% discount takes Zinus’ 55-inch desk down to $74

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jennifer Modern 55-inch Desk for $74.02 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Despite all that 2020 has hurled at us, one benefit is that more workplaces have realized that remote work is plausible both now and going forward. If you find yourself in this situation, this desk discount could be here to save the day. It boasts a “sturdy steel frame” and spans 55 by 24 by 29 inches. Zinus backs it with a “worry free” 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to outfit your new desk with a large mouse pad. I recently bought this extended solution for $15 and have been very happy with it. Measurements work out to 31.5 by 11.8 inches, ensuring it will be wide enough to accommodate a mouse, keyboard, and more.

Speaking of furniture discounts, did you see that Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Table is now $148? A price drop over the weekend has shaved $121 off, making now an excellent time to refresh your current setup. It features a solid wood frame and is ready to support up to 100 pounds of weight.

Zinus Jennifer Modern 55-inch Desk features:

  • Sturdy Steel frame with rich Espresso Finish
  • Easy to assemble
  • Table dimensions 55 Inches x 24 Inches x 29 Inches
  • Table only, does not include chairs
  • Worry free 1 year warranty

