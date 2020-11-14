Outfit your dining room with Zinus’ Jen 47-inch Table, now $148 (Reg. $269)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $147.99 shipped. That’s $121 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This compact table measures 47 inches in length and is ready to accommodate up to four people. It features a solid wood frame and is ready to support up to 100 pounds of weight. All parts and tools come included and assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you tend to prepare your own meals, you may also benefit from the deal we spotted on Kershaw’s Pure Komachi 2 Knife. Surprisingly it has steeply dropped to $4, allowing you to cash in on 60% of savings. It’s said to offer a lightweight and ergonomic form-factor aims that delivers a “comfortable, fatigue-reducing grip.”

And if you’re looking for TV stands, coffee tables, and more, be sure to check out today’s fresh Walker Edison furniture sale. There you’ll discover pricing as low as $108. Discounts slash up to 44% off, making this a sale you should have a look at.

Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table features:

  • Pine wood with rounded corner details
  • Measures 47.2 Inches x 29.5 Inches x 29 Inches
  • Easily assembled in minutes
  • Table only/ does not include chairs
  • Worry free 1 year warranty

