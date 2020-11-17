Just ahead of Black Friday 2020, Amazon is rolling out its latest initiative. In the midst of its own government regulation issues, the online giant is now turning its attention to another area of our lives: prescription drugs. Amazon Pharmacy allows shoppers to buy their various prescriptions directly online with, you guessed it, added perks for Prime members. If you’re part of Amazon’s fast delivery program, you’ll be able to save “up to 80%” off regular prices in comparison to paying without insurance alongside 2-day shipping and other perks. Full details on today’s announcement can be found below.

Amazon Pharmacy: Because why not?

We’ve heard rumblings for years that Amazon had eyes on getting into the pharmaceutical business, so today’s announcement comes as no surprise. Of course, it’s timing, in the middle of a raging global pandemic will raise some eyebrows.

Amazon is touting privacy first and foremost as part of today’s news, promising that users will be able to access a “secure pharmacy profile” with medical history, previous orders, insurance data, and the like. Something that’s likely to be criticized by those already concerned about Amazon’s data collection habits.

While Amazon has long been rumored as a candidate for their own insurance offering, today’s news somewhat sidesteps that idea and focuses on what a Prime membership can deliver. If you have a subscription to Amazon’s membership plan, and are willing to purchase sans insurance, it can deliver “up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications.”

Here’s a full breakdown of Amazon’s new service:

Research Medications and Order Confidently:

Seamless Transactions:

Access Fully Digital, Personalized Quality Care:

You can check out everything that Amazon Pharmacy has to offer on this landing page that just popped up. Expect for there to be some hiccups in the coming months as this service gets off the ground, but I do think that there will be benefits not yet realized over the course of 2021 and beyond as Amazon fixes any kinks.

Source: Amazon

