Amazon Pharmacy is the online giant’s next venture, because why not?

-
AmazonNews

Just ahead of Black Friday 2020, Amazon is rolling out its latest initiative. In the midst of its own government regulation issues, the online giant is now turning its attention to another area of our lives: prescription drugs. Amazon Pharmacy allows shoppers to buy their various prescriptions directly online with, you guessed it, added perks for Prime members. If you’re part of Amazon’s fast delivery program, you’ll be able to save “up to 80%” off regular prices in comparison to paying without insurance alongside 2-day shipping and other perks. Full details on today’s announcement can be found below.

Amazon Pharmacy: Because why not?

We’ve heard rumblings for years that Amazon had eyes on getting into the pharmaceutical business, so today’s announcement comes as no surprise. Of course, it’s timing, in the middle of a raging global pandemic will raise some eyebrows.

Amazon is touting privacy first and foremost as part of today’s news, promising that users will be able to access a “secure pharmacy profile” with medical history, previous orders, insurance data, and the like. Something that’s likely to be criticized by those already concerned about Amazon’s data collection habits.

While Amazon has long been rumored as a candidate for their own insurance offering, today’s news somewhat sidesteps that idea and focuses on what a Prime membership can deliver. If you have a subscription to Amazon’s membership plan, and are willing to purchase sans insurance, it can deliver “up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications.”

Here’s a full breakdown of Amazon’s new service:

  • Research Medications and Order Confidently: The same browsing experience customers are familiar with from Amazon makes it easy to discover what medications – including branded and generic versions, and different forms or dosages – are available through Amazon Pharmacy. Before checking out customers can compare their insurance co-pay, the price without insurance, or the available savings with the new Prime prescription savings benefit to choose their lowest price option.
  • Seamless Transactions: Customers can add insurance information and ask their prescriber to send new or existing prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy for fulfilment. Purchase is as simple as confirming the request on the Amazon App or website.
  • Access Fully Digital, Personalized Quality Care: Customers haveonline self-service help options combined with phone access to customer care at any time. Friendly and knowledgeable pharmacists are available 24/7 to answer questions about medications.

You can check out everything that Amazon Pharmacy has to offer on this landing page that just popped up. Expect for there to be some hiccups in the coming months as this service gets off the ground, but I do think that there will be benefits not yet realized over the course of 2021 and beyond as Amazon fixes any kinks.

Source: Amazon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon In-Garage Delivery expanded to reach millions, groceries now included

Learn More

Amazon Prime Day perks for card holders: Up to 25% back and $125 gift cards

Learn More

Green Deals: 24-pack Sylvania LED Light Bulbs $25, more

Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 17-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower $248, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sylvania 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $22, more

Learn More

Amazon holiday gift guides arrive alongside new perks in lead-up to Prime Day

Read more Learn More
Reg. $200

SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 17, 2020 – MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now