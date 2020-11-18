Sengled’s RGB LED smart bulb drops to lowest price in months at under $20.50

Amazon is offering the Sengled RGB LED Smart Light Bulb for $20.24 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal falls within $1 of its all-time low and is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This bulb packs support for both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. It offers RGB coloring as well, allowing you to change the ambiance of any room to be vibrant and energetic or subdued and mellow. You’ll find 800-lumens of brightness here, which is right around what a 75W standard bulb would provide. Plus, with it being LED, you’ll net the standard energy-saving benefits one would expect. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Sengled LED namesake and RGB coloring to save some cash. This 2-pack of White Smart Bulbs is available for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While these won’t turn pretty colors, you’ll find that they function without a hub, making them super simple to set up.

If you’d rather make your existing lights smart, pick up Leviton’s Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch. It’s on sale for $35 right now, and ties in with Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform, which is something not many lighting products can handle.

Sengled RGB LED Smart Bulb features:

Easy to Set Up: Hub required(sold separately). Sengled smart bulb need to connect to your smartphone through a hub like Sengled Smart Hub, Alexa, SmartThings, Wink and Habitat. Sengled hub support 2.4GHz network and 5GHz network. Compatible with Android & iOS.

Voice and Remote Control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allows you to control this smart light hand-free with simple voice commands. e.g. ‘Alexa, set the bedroom to Blue’. With the “Sengled Home” App on your phone, you can easily turn on/off anywhere.

Group Control: Let you easily arrange your bulbs in groups, and adjust the brightness and color in an entire group at one time. High connection reliablity even add up to 64 smart bulbs to the smart hub system. Without worry about straining your network and frequently drop offline like most smart WiFi bulbs in the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!