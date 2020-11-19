Sorel, UGG, Sperry, Merrell, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of boots from Sperry, Merrell, UGG, Sorel, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Make a spash in the Sorel Cheyenne II Boots that are currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $155. These boots are a winter essentials with waterproof material and insulated to withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees. This style is also timeless to wear for years to come and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers. I also really like the color of this style and the suede detailing adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Black Friday Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide.

