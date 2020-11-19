Sorel, UGG, Sperry, Merrell, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of boots from Sperry, Merrell, UGG, Sorel, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Make a spash in the Sorel Cheyenne II Boots that are currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $155. These boots are a winter essentials with waterproof material and insulated to withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees. This style is also timeless to wear for years to come and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers. I also really like the color of this style and the suede detailing adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Black Friday Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sperry Watertown Leather Boots $80 (Orig. $180)
- Sorel Madson Chelsea Boots $95 (Orig. $160)
- Merrell Wilderness Legend Boots $240 (Orig. $400)
- Sorel Cheyenne II Boots $90 (Orig. $155)
- UGG Oliver Leather Boots $120 (Orig. $180)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sorel Tofino II Boots $100 (Orig. $170)
- Sorel Slimpack II Boots $75 (Orig. $145)
- Sorel Emelie Waterproof Boots $90 (Orig. $150)
- Sorel Cate Cutout Boots $87 (Orig. $160)
- Sorel Blake Chelsea Boots $120 (Orig. $200)
