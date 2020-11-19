Sorel, UGG, Sperry, Merrell, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

-
FashionSorel
60% off From $40

For three days only, Hautelook’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of boots from Sperry, Merrell, UGG, Sorel, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Make a spash in the Sorel Cheyenne II Boots that are currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $155. These boots are a winter essentials with waterproof material and insulated to withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees. This style is also timeless to wear for years to come and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers. I also really like the color of this style and the suede detailing adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Black Friday Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sorel

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

Columbia’s Early Black Friday Deals are live with 40% off select gear from $8

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals offer up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

From $15 Learn More
30% off

Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers extra 30% off boots, loafers, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $50

This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is just $25 (Save 50%)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $30

Stock up on Amazon’s K-Cups for the holidays at 30% off: 100-packs from $21

From $21 Learn More

Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide is full of classics from $8 shipped

Learn More
Save $52

Amazon slashes Zinus king and full-size bed frames as low as $78 (Up to $52 off)

From $78 Learn More