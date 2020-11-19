West Bend’s Versatility Cooker offers five temperature settings at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the West Bend 6-quart Versatility Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal saves you 28% and comes within $0.10 of its all-time low. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, this is a great way to both cook and keep warm a meal for the big dinner. It has a massive 6-quart capacity and five different temperature settings. West Bend made it non-stick, and cleanup is even easier thanks to the fact that it’s dishwasher safe. The best part is that the 6-quart pot can be used on the slow cooker base, in an oven, on a stove, and can even be placed in the fridge or freezer. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The Crockpot Design to Shine 7-quart Slow Cooker is a great alternative to today’s lead deal for those on a tighter budget. It’s available for $35 at Amazon and offers a similar 7-quart design to today’s lead deal, though the pot isn’t quite as versatile as West Bend’s model above. There are also only three temperature settings available here, instead of the five offered above.

However, picking up the Crock-Pot Food Warmer is perfect for smaller households. It costs just $26 on Amazon and you’ll find it offers a cute design that makes it super portable but also quite versatile. You can heat up lunch or make fondue with ease here.

West Bend Versatility Cooker features:

VARIABLE TEMPERATURE: Adjustable temperature control and large 6 quart cooking vessel make it easy to slow cook almost any sized meal, from a dinner for 2 to entertaining a crowd

VERSATILE VESSEL: Cooking vessel features a non-stick interior and is safe for use in the oven, on the stove top, in the freezer or refrigerator

GRIDDLE BASE: Heating base doubles as a griddle

Glass lid is perfect for watching food as it cooks

Features a warm setting to keep meals at a food safe temperature for serving. Always have warm second helpings

