Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $40 (Save 20%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon is currently offering its 100W Omnia 2-Port USB-C PD Charger for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Aukey’s recent Omnia charger packs 100W of overall power with a pair of USB-C PD ports for refueling everything from an iPhone or iPad to your 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has a compact design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars and we found a similar 100W AUKEY Omnia offering to be a must-have in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch SE and Series 6 hit new all-time lows from $230
- UGREEN Dashboard Magnetic Mount: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN508
- Arlo’s Essential Camera bundle drops to $249 (Save $100), Ultra $180, more from $176
- Logitech Powered 10W Qi Stand: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Fossil’s Black Friday Event is here! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- GOAL ZERO Nomad 7 Solar Panel: $50 (Reg. $80) | B&H
- Aukey 100W Omnia Charger: $35 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Ring’s latest Video Doorbells, accessories, more on sale $35 for Black Friday
- OttLite LED Desk Lamp with USB port: $40 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- UGREEN Car Air Vent Mount: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN508
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79
- UGREEN 45W USB-C PD Charger: $13 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN463
- TaoTronics LED Table Lamp w/ USB Port: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank:$14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code V4TMK3FE
- ESR 10W Wireless Charger:$10 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code JKNWEY30
- Samsung 45W USB-C Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8
- UGREEN 2-Port 36W USB-C Charger: $14 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN463
Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16” in just 1.8 hours. The dual-port can simultaneously charger two laptops, automatically optimizing the power supply of the connected devices. Most USB-C devices are compatible including phones, tablets, laptops, etc.Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together
A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 36% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office and vacations.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!