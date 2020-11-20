Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $40 (Save 20%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon is currently offering its 100W Omnia 2-Port USB-C PD Charger for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Aukey’s recent Omnia charger packs 100W of overall power with a pair of USB-C PD ports for refueling everything from an iPhone or iPad to your 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has a compact design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars and we found a similar 100W AUKEY Omnia offering to be a must-have in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16” in just 1.8 hours. The dual-port can simultaneously charger two laptops, automatically optimizing the power supply of the connected devices. Most USB-C devices are compatible including phones, tablets, laptops, etc.Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 36% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office and vacations.

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
