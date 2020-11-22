Update your kitchen with Moen faucets and accessories from $6 (Save up to 50%)

-
AmazonHome Goodsmoen
From $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Moen kitchen fixtures starting at $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is on the Adler One-Handle Pulldown Faucet for $106.47. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring a stainless steel finish, this faucet has a pull down hose for getting all of the hard to reach places when doing the dishes and more. There’s also Moen’s Power Clean design here that offers “50% more spray power” compared to other options on the market. Over 515 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured style doesn’t quite blend in with the rest of your kitchen’s aesthetic, there are plenty of different options to choose from in today’s sale. On top of just different styles, there’s also garbage disposals, towel bars, and more discounted from $6. So be sure to shop everything on sale right here.

Our home goods guide is packed with discounts this morning, with everything from some of the best prices of the year on Instant Pots from $49 to offers on luggage sets and much more.

Moen Adler One-Handle Faucet featues:

The Adler kitchen faucet from Moen offers one-handle convenience in a classic style. Featuring Power Clean technology, Reflex self-retracting hose, smooth curve design, and a variety of finish options, the Adler faucet will be at home in any kitchen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

moen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve from $331, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More
Save up to 50%

Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets now up to 50% off starting at $105

From $105 Learn More
Save up to 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $40 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Up to 80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads, hardcover books, and more from $1

$1+ Learn More
Reg. $60+

Latest-gen. wireless Xbox controllers hit Amazon low for Black Friday, deals from $40

From $40 Learn More