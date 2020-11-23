Today, LEGO is giving us an official first look at the upcoming 2021 lineup of Star Wars kits ahead of launching in January. With four new creations on the way on top of the previous-unveiled Mandalorion kit, builders will be able to assemble various models from the Original Trilogy including an X-Wing, Tie Fighter, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming 2021 LEGO Star Wars sets.

A first look at the LEGO Star Wars 2021 lineup

Last week already showed fans what to expect from many of the LEGO themes out there with a closer look at new City, Technic, and other creations. But today, LEGO is turning its attention to a galaxy far, far away in order to dive into the upcoming 2021 wave of kits. Centered mainly around the Original Trilogy, there are four kits on the way.

Microfighter

Starting out the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, 2021 will see a series of new Microfighter introduced. First up, there’s a new Millennium Falcon that stacks up to 101 pieces and includes a Han Solo minifigure. The design is a bit tweaked from the last time we saw this ship assembled as a Microfighter, but the figure isn’t exclusive, unfortunately.

There’s also going to be a Hoth-themed Microfighter battle pack set that includes a Tauntaun with Luke Skywalker alongside an AT-AT with Imperial Pilot minifigure. This one will sell for $20, in line with what we’ve seen from previous packs.

X-Wing

Several iconic ships from the Original Trilogy are also getting new models this time around, headlined by the X-Wing. As the latest version of the Rebel starfighter, it stacks up to 474 pieces and enters at the $50 price tag. The design is refreshed from previous models, and actually pretty accurate to the on-screen counterpart.

You’re getting three minifigures here, with Luke Skywalker fittingly being joined by Princess Leia and General Jan Dodonna. The latter of those will mark the first time we’ve seen the character in LEGO form, so it’ll surely be a big draw for the new 2021 Star Wars sets.

Tie Fighter

And to go with the X-Wing, LEGO fans will be able to assemble a new version of the Tie Fighter, too. This one features a new design from the past several iterations we’ve seen, and is assembled out of 432 pieces. You’re getting three minifigures here, as well, with a Tie Pilot being joined by a classic Stormtrooper and Imperial Protocol Droid. It will sell for $35.

A closer look at the new Mandalorian set

And on top of the other kits we’re getting a first look at today, we now have some higher-quality images of the Trouble on Tatooine set we saw last week. While there’s no new information here, the original $30 price tag we had guessed is now confirmed.

New LEGO Star Wars 2021 launching on January 1

As of now, pricing has yet to be officially announced, but we’re likely to see more affordable price tags due to the smaller part counts on each set. That’s been a trend that has emerged from the 2021 kits we’ve already taken a look at, and something that’ll likely continue with all of the other upcoming creations. And like the rest of the 2021 wave, these new LEGO Star Wars kits will drop on January.

9to5Toys’ Take

While some fans will be disappointed to see the same vehicles recreated here from the Star Wars universe as we’ve seen over the past few years, there’s still a lot to like. As the gap widens between LEGO’s more typical lineup and its UCS-caliber creations, these more affordable versions of iconic ships are sure to be a hit with younger fans and older builders looking to expand their collections without shelling out too much cash. The builds themselves make great usage of the smaller part counts, and all in all, are petty solid.

There certainly isn’t the same variety as with the fall 2020 wave, but with the new direction LEGO is going, I think there’s a lot to like here. I’ll definitely be picking up both the X-Wing and Tie Fighter, as the prices seem to easily justify the part count and included figures.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

