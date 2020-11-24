Today, we’re getting another look at what to expect from the LEGO 2021 lineup with a pair of new Creator Expert sets that stand out from anything we’ve seen from the existing brick-built catalog. Assembling two botanical creations, the new kits bring a buildable flower bouquet and bonsai to your collection. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Creator Expert 2021 lineup.

LEGO debuts new bonsai tree and flower bouquet

So far, the LEGO 2021 lineup is looking quite impressive with a continuation of its Art theme alongside a series of other kits. In that same focus on older builders, we’re now getting a look at the latest two creations, which give us a more complete look at what to expect once the new year rolls around. Entering as the latest Creator Expect kits, builders will be able to assemble and display two botanical-themed creations.

First up, and my favorite of the two creations, is the new LEGO Bonsai Tree. This build is exactly what you’d expect, stacking up to an 878-piece version of a bonsai tree. It’s first and foremost a display model, which should be a bigger fit with LEGO fans looking to fill their home with some brick-built decor. On top of its more typical green leaves, LEGO includes a set of pink, cherry blossom-style bricks to swap out, as well.

The second of the new LEGO Creator Expert 2021 kits is a Flower Bouquet. This one is the smaller of the two new creations but still gives LEGO builders a chance to assemble some greenery for their surroundings. Included here is an assortment of flowers that are assembled out of the 756 included pieces. One thing that’s particularly interesting here is that LEGO is only including the flowers, as you’ll have to supply a vase yourself. That’s almost certainly to help keep the price down, but it would have been fantastic to see LEGO go the full distance with some transparent bricks to complete the theming.

LEGO Creator Expert 2021 kits launching in January

As of now, pricing on either of the upcoming LEGO Creator Expert 2021 kits has yet to be confirmed. But thanks to Polish retailer Bonito, we’re expecting to see these enter with a $50 to $60 price tag. Odds are both the LEGO Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet will enter with matching price tags despite the differences in part counts. And like all of the other builds we’ve seen over the past week or so, these will be launching on January 1, or slightly into the new year, here in the United States.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The two new LEGO Creator Expert 2021 kits are certainly some of the more exciting builds to be showcased ahead of the new year. They definitely stand out from the rest of the lineup — or really anything we’ve seen before. Each of the builds is similar to the Ship in a Bottle we saw a few years back from LEGO Ideas, but distinct enough to bring in a whole other demographic of builders. And while official pricing remains to be seen, the expected price tag is of $50 or so is sure to be a massive hit.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

