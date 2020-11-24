Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 gets first price drop to $90 ($60 off)

Reg. $150 $90

Amazon offers the new Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $89.99. You can elect for a digital download or physical disc version with today’s deal. This offer is also available at B&H. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 and today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked at any retailer, marking a new all-time low. Photoshop and Premiere Elements has just been refreshed with new features for easy sharing and editing. If you don’t feel like you’re in need of the more robust tools found in the full-blown Photoshop and Premiere software suite, going with this more affordable alternative is a great idea. Alongside the more affordable approach to this software is 83 step-by-step guided edits that can help take your content to the next level. Adobe’s line of software generally has great ratings overall.

Want to take your design to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud from $10 per month with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories. We have a number of great deals currently on-going for Black Friday, including Affinity Photo and Design, Parallels, and others. Today’s batch of price drops includes notable titles like The Almost Gone, NBA 2K20, Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition, Hydra, RAW Power, and more.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 features:

  • Photo & Video Editing Software
  • Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize, and share your photos and videos.
  • 83 Step-by-step guided edits
  • Create & Share
  • Effortless organization

