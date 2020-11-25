Dyson’s V11 Stick Vacuum from $540 ahead of Black Friday, more from $140

Today, we’re tracking a collection of price cuts on Dyson cordless vacuums, heater and fan combos, hair styling products, and more. Leading the pack is the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $449.98 shipped at QVC. New shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $539.98 when code OFFER has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $699 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an up to 21% discount and is the third-best price we’ve tracked to date. As one of Dyson’s most capable stick vacuums in its lineup, the V11 delivers “twice the suction” as the competition with a high torque cleaner head that automatically adjusts based on different floor types. You’ll also benefit from its 60-minute runtime as well as a handheld mode that pairs with nine additional attachments. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $140.

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is also discounting a selection of its certified refurbished vacuums, fans, and more. Everything here comes backed by a full 1-year warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks below, alongside new condition Dyson price cuts.

Other notable Dyson deals:

Speaking of ways to keep the house tidy, we’re currently tracking a series of price cuts on Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums with up to $240 in savings attached. That’s on top of everything else in our home goods guide today, like the up to 25% off simplehuman Black Friday sale.

Dyson V11 Stick Vacuum features:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum. Cord-free cleaning, made easier. Intelligently optimizes suction and run time, to deep clean everywhere. With fade-free battery power and a battery-saving trigger. And real-time reporting on the LCD screen to give you control of your clean. The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors.

