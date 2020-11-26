Black Friday Tesla accessory deals: USB Hub $20, Charger Dock $16, much more

We’ve spotted a number of third-party Tesla accessories on sale today at Amazon for Black Friday. Some prices are reflected with extra savings at checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the TAPTES Model 3 USB Hub for $20. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Add the TAPTES hub to your Model 3 and bring five extra ports to your setup, including four USB-A and one USB-C. This makes it easy to power up your various accessories, connect a flash drive for Sentry mode, and more. If you’re serious about making the most of your Model 3’s surveillance system, having a USB hub like this is essential. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to head over to our sister-site electrek for everything electric vehicle and Tesla-related. Our Green Deals guide also has plenty of price drops worth checking out if you’re interested in tools and other energy-saving accessories for your home.

TapTes Model 3 USB Hub features:

The Tesla Model 3 accessories have 5 Ports, 3 front USB-A for game controllers, wireless chargers, music, etc, 1 Type-C connector and 1 USB-A connector inside the secret compartment for data Transfer.

