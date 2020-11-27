Amazon’s Under Armour Black Friday Deals start at $7 Prime shipped: Socks, outerwear, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Under Armour apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Under Armour 6-Pack Adult Resistor 3.0 Crew Socks for $16.49 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $22, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. These socks are sweat-wicking, perfect for pairing with fall or winter boots, and would make a great stocking stuffer idea. Plus, this style has arch support to promote comfort and have anti-odor properties. They can be worn by women or men alike and and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with 4,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out the Amazon adidas sale here with prices starting at just $10.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out Finish Line’s Cyber Week Deals that’s offering 25% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

Under Armour Crew Socks features:

  • Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue
  • Half cushion construction
  • True seamless toe reduces irritation
  • Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock
  • Material wicks sweat and dries fast

