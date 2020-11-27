Blackstone’s 2-burner 28-inch gas griddle includes an air fryer and hood at $347 ($100 off)

-
Walmart is offering the Blackstone 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood for $347 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $100 and is the best available. If you’re wanting to bolster your backyard BBQ skills, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find two burners underneath the 28-inch griddle, which provides even heat. Plus, there are two electric air fryer baskets below, giving you multiple ways to cook with ease. There’s also an included hood to keep everything protected when not being used. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If the air fryers and grill aren’t high on your priority list, we’ve found a 4-burner Blackstone griddle at Amazon for $330 shipped. This provides more fine-tuned control over the heat since it’s 4-burners instead of two. Plus, it’s 36-inches instead of 28-inch, which gives you a larger cooking surface.

Maybe you’re just looking to pick up a cast iron griddle for your oven. Well, Lodge’s 17- by 10-inch cast iron griddle is available at Amazon for $30. This can be placed on a gas stove, grill, or even placed in the oven.

Blackstone Griddle features:

With the Blackstone 2-Burner 28″ Propane Griddle with Electric Air Fryer Combo, you can do it all: bake, sear, roast, sauté, and air fry. This one of a kind griddle makes cooking the simplest of meals that much more satisfying. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two propane-powered independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook meals for large groups of people. It also has one 2-quart plug-in air fryer drawer and 1 warming drawer, so you can cook up some fries while griddling a tasty smash burger on your griddle surface. With everything you can do with this griddle, you’ll be drooling before you can even take it out of the box. We have included all of your favorite features including a hood to safe-keep your griddle top, accessory storage hooks, accessory storage magnets, and dual shelves. Get it while you can! It’s only sold at Walmart.

