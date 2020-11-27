Anker’s rechargeable 900-lumen Bolder LC90 LED flashlight hits $23, much more from $8

As part of its Black Friday Deals, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Bolder LC90 Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal saves 23% and is the best we’ve tracked since July when it hit $22. Offering up to 900-lumens of brightness, Anker’s rechargeable flashlight is the perfect addition to your everyday carry. It has multiple brightness levels, allowing you to fine-tune exactly how much light you need. You’ll find up to 6-hours of illumination at medium brightness and the entire flashlight is built to be rugged, meaning it can handle being dropped and getting wet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that Olight Direct via Amazon is offering its I1R 2 EOS Rechargeable LED Flashlight at $11.96 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and is the best available. While not quite as bright as the Bolder LC90 above, 150-lumens is more than enough to see the path in front of you or find your dropped phone in the car. It’s also rechargeable, and can last up to 6-hours before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On the more budget-focused end of the spectrum, we also found that Olight Direct via Amazon has its I3E EOS LED Flashlight on sale for $7.96 Prime shipped. Also 20% off, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. The I3E EOS has a home in my Leatherman Surge pouch and goes with me everywhere. It’s not the brightest, coming in at 90-lumens, but I can’t tell you how many times it’s come in handy since I got it. Using just a AAA battery, I’ve had mine for nearly a year and only had to change the battery once. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

These are nowhere near the only Olight deals we’re seeing today. There are over 100 other products from Olight on sale for Black Friday, and pricing starts as low as $8 (seen above.) You’ll find products in all categories available here, from the super-bright 3,200-lumen Seeker 2 Pro at $97.96 shipped to the uniquely-designed 1,000-lumen Perun MINI at $51.96 shipped. There’s likely a flashlight on sale to fit your needs, so be sure to swing by Olight’s landing page to view everything available this Black Friday.

Anker Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight features:

  • SUPER-BRIGHT: 900-lumen (max) Cree LED sweeps bright light over the length of about two football fields (660 ft / 200 m) and reaches nearly 1000 ft. Fully zoomable from wide to narrow beam. Features 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.
  • LONG-LASTING: Up to 6 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in just 6 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.
  • TOUGH & RELIABLE: IPX5-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance endure rough handling.

