Clear a 20- by 10-inch path through the snow with this 60V electric blower, now $239

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks Pro 60V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower with One Battery for $239 shipped. For comparison, Home Depot has this same model for $420 right now. Whether you have a ton of snow already, or it hasn’t started falling yet, you’ll need a good way to clean your driveway and sidewalks. This model offers the ability to clean things up without any cords, gas, or oil. It’s battery-powered and includes one 4Ah battery and charger with your purchase. It can clear a path 20-inches wide and 10-inches tall, making it perfect for most mild to moderate snowfalls. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Thrower on Amazon. While it’s not battery-powered like today’s lead deal, it offers 1-inch extra in its cleaning path, which can add up over time. The other benefit here is the price, as it’s just $119 right now. The main thing to keep in mind is that this requires an extension cord to work, so that could make it a bit more cumbersome to use.

Those on tighter budgets will want to consider the Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel. It has a spring-assisted handle and clears 18-inches of snow at a single time. You’ll find this design helps reduce strain while clearing driveways or sidewalks, and at $20, makes for a great purchase even as a backup to your electric snow thrower.

Greenworks Pro Electric Snow Blower features:

  • Greenworks Pro 60-volt cordless electric snow blower provides up to 30 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0 Ah battery and charger (battery and charger included)
  • Single-stage blower quickly clears driveways, sidewalks, and patios with a 20-in clearing path and handles snowfalls up to 10-in
  • Discharge chute rotates 180° for directional control and can discharge up to 20-ft in distance

