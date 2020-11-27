Shark’s IQ robot vacuum empties itself at $320 (36% off), more from $120

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Shark vacuums priced from $120 shipped. Our favorite is the Shark IQ Self-emptying Robot Vacuum for $319.99. Down from $500, today’s deal saves you 36% and is the best available. If you’ve got a robot vacuum that you’re constantly having to empty, it’s time to upgrade. This model from Shark ties into your Wi-Fi network, meaning you can start cleaning from anywhere. It also supports Alexa for voice commands, making it easier to pick up than ever before. Plus, once it’s done vacuuming, it’ll self-empty at the base, which can hold up to 30-days of dirt and debris before it’s time to empty the large canister. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

We’re also seeing the Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum for $119.99. Normally nearly $220, today’s deal saves almost $100 from its normal rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This lightweight vacuum is more manual than today’s lead deal but offers quite robust cleaning capabilities. You’ll find a detachable pod pet power brush, as well as crevice and upholstery tools, giving you multiple cleaning attachments to use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Since today’s lead deal is compatible with Alexa, it might be time to expand your smart home setup. Amazon’s Echo speakers are on sale from $10 for Black Friday, offering budget-focused upgrades for various rooms in your home.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors.

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

