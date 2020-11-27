Timbuk2 backpacks, wallets, and more up to 72% off at Amazon, now priced from $7

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020Timbuk2
72% off From $7

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Timbuk2 backpack, wallet, and other discounts up to 72% off. Of all these options, our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Blink Pack for $37.51 shipped. Over the last few months this bag has been steadily dropping from $119, eventually getting us to where we are today. Grabbing it leaves you with up to $81 in savings and undercuts our last mention by $12. This standout bag from Timbuk2 is ready to stow any modern MacBook. Even better, you’ll find an internal organizer that’s perfect for storing your phone, pens, and many other small accessories. Water-resistant fabric is used throughout, helping protect your gear if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 gear discounted as low as $7.

More Timbuk2 deals:

Specifically shopping for a backpack and hoping to get an even lower price? We’ve got you covered with a roundup from a few days back. There you’ll find brands like AmazonBasics and Osprey priced as low as $11. Discounts there deliver up to $54 in savings. Swing by the full list to see if any are calling your name.

Timbuk2 Blink Pack features:

  • A clamshell opening Weekender pack
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop
  • Grab handle for easy lifting
  • Water resistant 420D ripstop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

Timbuk2

About the Author

ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable a...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extr...
abode Black Friday sale takes up to 57% off HomeKit sec...
Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine hits Amazon low at $139...
Save up to 32% on highly-rated Holy Stone drones at new...
Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime ...
Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, more bags from $35 (Up to 48% off)

From $35 Learn More
Save 58%

Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bags fall as low as $13 at Amazon

From $13 Learn More
Save $54

Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags as low as $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more

From $30 Learn More

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More
Up to 48% off

littleBits coding kits now up to 48% off: Avengers $67, Music $30, more from $16

$16+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Today only, score Black Friday deals on best-selling Graco car seats from $88

$88+ Learn More
$200 off

ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable and 4K models from $150

From $150 Learn More