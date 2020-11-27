Timbuk2 backpacks, wallets, and more up to 72% off at Amazon, now priced from $7

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Timbuk2 backpack, wallet, and other discounts up to 72% off. Of all these options, our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Blink Pack for $37.51 shipped. Over the last few months this bag has been steadily dropping from $119, eventually getting us to where we are today. Grabbing it leaves you with up to $81 in savings and undercuts our last mention by $12. This standout bag from Timbuk2 is ready to stow any modern MacBook. Even better, you’ll find an internal organizer that’s perfect for storing your phone, pens, and many other small accessories. Water-resistant fabric is used throughout, helping protect your gear if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 gear discounted as low as $7.

More Timbuk2 deals:

Specifically shopping for a backpack and hoping to get an even lower price? We’ve got you covered with a roundup from a few days back. There you’ll find brands like AmazonBasics and Osprey priced as low as $11. Discounts there deliver up to $54 in savings. Swing by the full list to see if any are calling your name.

Timbuk2 Blink Pack features:

A clamshell opening Weekender pack

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop

Grab handle for easy lifting

Water resistant 420D ripstop

