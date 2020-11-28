Grow your own salad, herbs, fruits, or veggies with AeroGarden Bounty Basic at $150 (New low)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic with Heirloom Salad 9-Pod Seed Kit for $149.95 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Right now, this model fetches $230 from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to grow your own herbs, fruits, or veggies, but don’t want to wait for spring, this is the countertop tool for you. It can handle up to nine plants at one time and it utilizes a built-in LED grow light and hydroponic technology, allowing you to enjoy fresh herbs, fruits, or veggies all year long. The bundled heirloom salad 9-pod seed kit is perfect for growing crunchy lettuce to make your own salads. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

For something a bit smaller, check out the AeroGarden Sprout. It can hold up to three plants at once and takes up less room on your counter. While it won’t grow as wide of a variety of plants at the same time, this is perfect for someone just starting out their home garden and wanting to get their feet wet in the world of indoor growing. At $70, it’s easy to recommend newcomers opt for this option to give things a shot before investing heavily.

Regardless, you should grab this 25-pack Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit. Essentially, this allows you to use your own seeds to grow in the AeroGarden, which further expands your opportunities and allows you to experiment with your favorite fruits and vegetables. For $40, this could go a long way to save you some money on buying fresh fruits for years to come.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden features:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.

