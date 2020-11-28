Grow your own salad, herbs, fruits, or veggies with AeroGarden Bounty Basic at $150 (New low)

-
Home GoodsCyber Monday 2020wootAerogarden
New low $150

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic with Heirloom Salad 9-Pod Seed Kit for $149.95 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Right now, this model fetches $230 from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to grow your own herbs, fruits, or veggies, but don’t want to wait for spring, this is the countertop tool for you. It can handle up to nine plants at one time and it utilizes a built-in LED grow light and hydroponic technology, allowing you to enjoy fresh herbs, fruits, or veggies all year long. The bundled heirloom salad 9-pod seed kit is perfect for growing crunchy lettuce to make your own salads. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

For something a bit smaller, check out the AeroGarden Sprout. It can hold up to three plants at once and takes up less room on your counter. While it won’t grow as wide of a variety of plants at the same time, this is perfect for someone just starting out their home garden and wanting to get their feet wet in the world of indoor growing. At $70, it’s easy to recommend newcomers opt for this option to give things a shot before investing heavily.

Regardless, you should grab this 25-pack Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit. Essentially, this allows you to use your own seeds to grow in the AeroGarden, which further expands your opportunities and allows you to experiment with your favorite fruits and vegetables. For $40, this could go a long way to save you some money on buying fresh fruits for years to come.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden features:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cyber Monday 2020

woot Aerogarden

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive...
Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work st...
Cyber Monday workout equipment price drops start at $19...
Cyber Monday gift card deals from $4.50: Nintendo, Xbox...
Amazon’s offering great basics from American Appa...
August Smart Lock strikes best price since February: $8...
WORKPRO’s 2-in-1 shrub trimmer/grass shear drops 40% ...
Camelbak and Marmot camping essentials start at $7 in t...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More
Save up to 30%

AeroGarden Sprout sees first discount to $70 (Save 30%), more from $15

From $15 Learn More
30% off

Click and Grow smart indoor gardens see rare Black Friday deals from $70

From $70 Learn More

Green Deals: DEWALT 20V Blower and Chainsaw Combo $299, more

Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive styles + up to 60% off sitewide

+ 60% off Learn More
$160 off

Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work stand on sale for $239, today only ($160 off)

$239 Learn More
30% off

Disney Cyber Monday deals up to 30% off: Toys, t-shirts, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More