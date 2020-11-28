Star Wars toys and collectibles now up to 40% off: Lightsabers, figures, more from $4

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Star Wars toys, collectibles, and apparel starting at under $4. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Count Dooku Lightsaber at $150.49 shipped. Down from its $215 going rate direct from Hasbro, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. As an authentic recreation of Count Dooku’s lightsaber, this Black Series prop features a metal hilt, light-up blade, and built-in sound effects. Whether you plan to put it on display yourself or gift it to the Star Wars fan on your list, this is a great addition to any collection. Over 310 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Star Wars gifts on sale:

With Black Friday in the rear view mirror, we’re still seeing a collection of price cuts on other notable gifts for yourself, or the kids. The up to 50% off LEGO sale rages on with kits from $6, alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber features:

In the Star Wars saga, Count Dooku’s red-bladed Lightsaber was an elegant weapon befitting a refined man. Its gracefully curved hilt let Dooku slash and lunge with great precision. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Lightsaber, featuring LED technology, classic Lightsaber sound effects, and a real metal hilt, fans can imagine exciting Star Wars action and adventure!

