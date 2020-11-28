Star Wars toys and collectibles now up to 40% off: Lightsabers, figures, more from $4

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020Toys & HobbiesStar Wars
40% off $4+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Star Wars toys, collectibles, and apparel starting at under $4. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Count Dooku Lightsaber at $150.49 shipped. Down from its $215 going rate direct from Hasbro, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. As an authentic recreation of Count Dooku’s lightsaber, this Black Series prop features a metal hilt, light-up blade, and built-in sound effects. Whether you plan to put it on display yourself or gift it to the Star Wars fan on your list, this is a great addition to any collection. Over 310 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Star Wars gifts on sale:

With Black Friday in the rear view mirror, we’re still seeing a collection of price cuts on other notable gifts for yourself, or the kids. The up to 50% off LEGO sale rages on with kits from $6, alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber features:

In the Star Wars saga, Count Dooku’s red-bladed Lightsaber was an elegant weapon befitting a refined man. Its gracefully curved hilt let Dooku slash and lunge with great precision. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Lightsaber, featuring LED technology, classic Lightsaber sound effects, and a real metal hilt, fans can imagine exciting Star Wars action and adventure!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Toys & Hobbies Star Wars

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9....
Upgrade to a Sweetnight mattress for as little as $187 ...
Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices st...
Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security ca...
This year’s holiday HomePod discount is here, bri...
Amazon’s In-House Activewear Sale offers deals fr...
Cyber Monday Calphalon cookware up to $180 off: Espress...
Cyber Monday slashes $850 off VAVA’s 4K Laser TV ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, t-shirts, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

$25 Learn More
38% off

Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9.50 (Up to 38% off)

$9.50+ Learn More
35% off

Upgrade to a Sweetnight mattress for as little as $187 (Up to 35% off)

From $187 Learn More
50% off

Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices start at $100 (Up to 50% off)

$100+ Learn More
Up to 38% off

Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security camera deals up to 38% off from $21

From $21 Learn More
$299

This year’s holiday HomePod discount is here, bring Siri to your space for $210

$210 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s In-House Activewear Sale offers deals from $4 Prime shipped: Peak Velocity, more

From $4 Learn More