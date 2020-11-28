Cyber Monday slashes $850 off VAVA’s 4K Laser TV Projector (Amazon low, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Projector in Black or White for $1,949.99 shipped. That’s $850 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you are looking for a way to shake up your living room or home theater, this VAVA offering should do the trick. It lets you kick traditional TVs and projectors to the curb by cramming a 4K projector and Harman Kardon soundbar into a single package. It rests atop a TV stand or console and creates a 100-inch image when only 7.2-inches away from the wall. Spacing it a bit closer or further provides screen sizes ranging between 80- to 150-inches. Connectivity includes USB, AUX, Optical Audio, Ethernet, HDMI, and it runs Android. Read our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a place to set your new projector? You’re in luck because we’ve got a nice roundup of Walker Edison TV stands discounted as low as $100. Every single option costs less than the amount you’re saving on the projector itself, making it easy to give your setup a complete overhaul. Some of the TV stands in the list even wield electronic fireplaces that should help cozy up your space for winter.

For those of you on the hunt for a projector that is portable or costs less, be sure to scope out our list of ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals from $150. Leading the pack is ViewSonic’s M1 Mini+ USB-C Smart Projector. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and more. An internal battery lets it beam content for up to 2.5-hours on a single charge. Grab it while you can at $150.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Projector features:

Ultra Short Throw: Cast a 100 inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!