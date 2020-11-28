Cyber Monday slashes $850 off VAVA’s 4K Laser TV Projector (Amazon low, Today only)

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020ProjectorsVAVA
$850 off $1,950

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Projector in Black or White for $1,949.99 shipped. That’s $850 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you are looking for a way to shake up your living room or home theater, this VAVA offering should do the trick. It lets you kick traditional TVs and projectors to the curb by cramming a 4K projector and Harman Kardon soundbar into a single package. It rests atop a TV stand or console and creates a 100-inch image when only 7.2-inches away from the wall. Spacing it a bit closer or further provides screen sizes ranging between 80- to 150-inches. Connectivity includes USB, AUX, Optical Audio, Ethernet, HDMI, and it runs Android. Read our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a place to set your new projector? You’re in luck because we’ve got a nice roundup of Walker Edison TV stands discounted as low as $100. Every single option costs less than the amount you’re saving on the projector itself, making it easy to give your setup a complete overhaul. Some of the TV stands in the list even wield electronic fireplaces that should help cozy up your space for winter.

For those of you on the hunt for a projector that is portable or costs less, be sure to scope out our list of ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals from $150. Leading the pack is ViewSonic’s M1 Mini+ USB-C Smart Projector. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and more. An internal battery lets it beam content for up to 2.5-hours on a single charge. Grab it while you can at $150.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Projector features:

Ultra Short Throw: Cast a 100 inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Projectors VAVA

About the Author

August Smart Lock strikes best price since February: $8...
WORKPRO’s 2-in-1 shrub trimmer/grass shear drops 40% ...
Camelbak and Marmot camping essentials start at $7 in t...
Cyber Monday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, Embark Do...
Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9....
Upgrade to a Sweetnight mattress for as little as $187 ...
Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices st...
Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security ca...
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable and 4K models from $150

From $150 Learn More
$100+ off

Anker’s Nebula projector lineup on sale from $250: Cosmos 1080p $630, more

From $250 Learn More

New Epson Smart Laser Projector is portable, wields Android TV, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save $270

ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch screen, more up to $270 off for Black Friday

From $900 Learn More
Up to 33%

Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED $900, more 8K/HD from $90

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $700

Epson’s slim PowerLite Projector hits second-best price yet at $550.50 (Reg. $700)

$550.50 Learn More
30% off

August Smart Lock strikes best price since February: $84 (Reg. $120)

$84 Learn More
40% off

WORKPRO’s 2-in-1 shrub trimmer/grass shear drops 40% to $30, more today only

$30 Learn More