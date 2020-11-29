Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and artwork from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of home decor and artwork starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Gallery Perfect 9-piece Photo Frame set at $42.69. Usually fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and marks a new all-time low. If spending more and more time at home has you thinking it’s time to spruce up the interior decor, this picture frame set is a great option. It includes nine square frames that let you create a gallery-style installation of family photos and other memories. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable home decor deals:

Amazon is also discounting the Miroco LED Floor Lamp today, with the price dropping to $36.99. Usually going for $50, today’s offer saves you 26% and matches the all-time low. Featuring five brightness levels and three color temperatures, this LED lamp is a great addition to the reading chair in your study or really anywhere else at home that could use a touch of extra light. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Gallery Perfect 9-piece Photo Frame features:

Nine square photo frames in black wood with removable classic white mats. Frame sizes included in kit: (9) 12×12 frames with mat for 8×8 image display. Square frames can be hung in grid-like arrangement with secure hanging hardware included with each frame.