LG Thunderbolt 3/USB-C UltraFine 4K/5K monitors on sale from $390 (Refurb, Orig. $699+)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished LG UltraFine 4K/5K monitors priced from $390 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the latest 27-inch UltraFine 5K with Thunderbolt 3 for $969.99. Originally $1,299, it goes for nearly as much at Amazon these days and today’s discount is the best available. This is the latest UltraFine 5K with both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and 96W of charging, meaning that both iPad and Mac users can take advantage of it, and it’ll power the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with ease. You’ll find one Thunderbolt 3 port on the back and three more USB-C, giving you plenty of I/O. Plus, the 5K resolution one-ups 4K displays with extra pixels. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for other UltraFine 4K/5K deals from $390.

LG UltraFine 4K/5K deals:

If you’re not looking for a Thunderbolt 3-enabled display, we’ve got you covered. Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide is on sale for $1,000 right now, which amounts to $500 off its regular going rate. But, if that’s a bit too much for you, there are plenty of other monitors on sale right now, so you should be sure to check out our roundup before the deals are gone for good.

LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K features:

Immerse yourself in vivid pictures from this LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K monitor. Designed for Mac devices, the Thunderbolt 3 port lets you connect a variety of supported devices for quality video, audio and data transfer. This LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K monitor has a pair of 5W speakers, a microphone and webcam for simple video conferencing, and the 178-degree viewing angle produces crisp visuals from almost any direction.

