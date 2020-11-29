Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser falls to $40 (Reg. $70) + more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Waterpik oral irrigator water flossers. You can score the Waterpik Aquarius Electric Dental Oral Irrigator Water Flosser for $39.93 shipped. Regularly closer to $70, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the all-time and is the best price we have tracked since 2019 at Amazon. A perfect companion to your new electric toothbrush setup, this is the “most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque.” Features include a massage mode as well as 10 different pressure settings, and a 22-ounce water reservoir. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 49,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday water flosser deals below.

Also part of today’s sale, Amazon has the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush combo setup for $116 shipped. Down from the usual $200, this is up to 42% off and the lowest we can find. It combines and electric toothbrush experience with a Waterpik water flosser for an all-in-one oral cleaning solution. And it carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

But if you prefer a more traditional electric toothbrush, swing by Amazon’s Cyber Monday Oral-B and Philips sale for deals from $25. Then head over to our Cyber Monday deal hub for more.

More on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser:

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health; perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work. Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the American dental association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!