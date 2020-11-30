The Cyber Monday Fashion deals are rolling in with up to 75% off top brands for this season. Plus, a majority of retailers are offering free shipping as well. Score deals on activewear from Nike, adidas, New Balance as well as outerwear from The North Face, and Merrell. Plus, polish your look with huge discounts on Cole Haan, Nordstrom, and many more. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of all of the best Cyber Monday sales below. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales.
Activewear
- Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is live with extra 25% off styles rarely discounted from $10
- adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Ultraboost, NMD_R1, Superstar, more
- The North Face Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save 50% off popular jackets, more + free shipping
- Merrell’s Cyber Event takes 60% off doorbusters + extra 40% off clearance from $40
- Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale offers prices from just $9 + free shipping
- Under Armour’s Biggest Cyber Monday Sale yet takes up to 50% off sitewide
- PUMA takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting at just $5, today only
- New Balance Cyber Monday Event cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off gifts they will love + 25% off your order
- Finish Line’s Cyber Monday Event takes 30% off select styles: Nike, adidas, more
- Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals on top-rated jackets from $25
- The Reebok Cyber Monday Deals offer 50% off including its new arrivals
- Eddie Bauer Cyber Monday Event offers 50% off sitewide with deals from $15 + free shipping
Casual and Formal wear:
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more
- Cole Haan’s Best It Gets Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
- Sperry Cyber Monday Event offers up to 50% off styles + extra 15% off your purchase
- Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Levi’s, Gold Toe, Columbia, more from $10
- GAP Cyber Monday Deals take 50% off everything sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
- J.Crew takes 50% off + an extra 10% off your purchase: Jeans, sweaters, more + free shipping
- Banana Republic offers up to 75% off sitewide & extra 10% off your purchase + free shipping
- Express Cyber Monday Event takes 50% off sitewide + free shipping
- Levi’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance and free shipping
- Rockport’s Cyber Monday Event takes 50-70% off sitewide: Boots, dress shoes, more
- Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styles from $25
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!