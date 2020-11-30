OontZ Angle 3 Pro sports IPX7 waterproofing + 15-hours of battery at $52.50, more from $18

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Oontz Angle 3 speakers and headphones from $18 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker at $52.48. Normally $70, today’s deal knocks 25% off and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This speaker is designed to handle anything you throw at it, literally. The IPX7 waterproof rating means that it can be submerged (or splashed) with water up to 1-meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it’s made to handle tumbles as well. It can run for up to 15-hours at 2/3 volume and can even be used to charge your phone thanks to the built-in USB power out port. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the standard OontZ Angle 3 is also on sale today. Coming in at $18.18, you’re saving 30% from its normal $26 going rate. This model trades the 21W speakers of today’s lead deal for 10W of power. You’ll also find IPX5 water resistance here, meaning it’s built to handle rain or splashing, but not full submersion. However, it can handle up to 14-hours of playback at 2/3 volume, and you’ll find an aux-in jack around the back so you can hook up legacy devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget that JBL’s Black Friday sale has been extended through Cyber Monday. Bluetooth speakers start at $36 there and you’ll find a slew of discounts to browse through, so be sure to give them a look before the sale ends.

Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker features:

IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker makes the perfect outdoor speaker for the pool and beach. Can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. PLAY UP TO 100 FEET AWAY FROM YOUR DEVICE – Advanced antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 connects quickly to your Echo, Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, smartphone, cell phones, tablet, MacBook, laptop and all other Bluetooth devices; and plays up to 100 unobstructed feet away

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!