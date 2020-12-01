Amazon’s 36-inch Folding Dog Kennel strikes lowest price yet: $47.50 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 36-inch Folding Dog Kennel for $47.59 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’d like to more easily travel with your dog going forward, this kennel is a great buy. It is ready for pets weighing up to 70-pounds and collapses into a compact form-factor when it’s not being used. Top and front doors are paired with mesh windows to provide ventilation throughout. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not refresh an aging leash? Today’s savings easily cover PetSafe’s Nylon Dog Leash at $5. It measures 6-feet in length and embraces a basic style that’s easy to operate and store when not in use. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Now that your dog has been upgraded, it may be time to treat yourself. Right now you can snag Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer at $15.50. Having been a Cocoon fan for many years now, it’s easy for me to recommend this to anyone. Its unique elastic straps ensure you can easily store and haul small electronics without letting them bounce around in your bag. And that’s not all, this post also highlights Timbuk2 and Osprey bags at up to 62% off.

AmazonBasics 36-inch Folding Dog Kennel features:

Folding soft-sided 36-inch dog crate for large dogs up to 70 pounds

2 doors (top and front); mesh windows and front door for ventilation on all 4 sides

Secure zipper closures; fastening straps keep unzipped rolled-up doors positioned neatly out of the way

