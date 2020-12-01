This 6-foot artificial Christmas tree is flocked for added ambiance at $51.50 (40% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKingso
40% off $51.50

vvwish (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kingso 6-foot Artificial Christmas Tree for $51.59 shipped with the code KINGSOMV73 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $86, today’s deal knocks 40% off the regular going rate and is the best available. If you’ve yet to put up a Christmas tree, it might be time to pick up a new one. This one is fully flocked and offers a unique “just brought in from the snow” look. It measures 6-feet tall and has 1,300 branch tips. It comes in three hinged sections to make it easy to assemble. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, you can opt for this 5-foot Christmas tree at $47.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers a similar design to today’s lead deal but comes in at a foot shorter and with pinecones pre-installed for added cuteness.

We also recommend grabbing this 24-pack of shatterproof ornaments. They’re made from plastic and are great for households with younger children running around. At just $10, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this to add a bit of color to your Christmas tree.

Kingso Artificial Christmas Tree features:

Snow Flocking Christmas Tree – Snow-flocked leaves create a unique wintry feel, brings the feel of you are in the world of snow. Making the 6ft artificial Christmas tree an outstanding addition to the room in the holidays. Start your holiday, and decorating the artificial tree with your families and friends. Ideal choice for home apartment office party

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Kingso

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Here’s 8-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker for ...
Amazon’s 36-inch Folding Dog Kennel strikes lowes...
Yale’s Assure Lock keypad deadbolt offers up to 8...
Premium build and USB-C adorn B&O’s first-ge...
Bring Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer home a...
Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMO...
Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + mor...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Pick up this 7.5-foot artificial Christmas tree at $60 shipped on Amazon (Reg. $86)

$60 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More

LEGO’s Collectible minifigure Series 21 arrives with an Aztec warrior, centaur, more

Learn More
Reg. $80+

Here’s 8-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker for just $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $59

Amazon’s 36-inch Folding Dog Kennel strikes lowest price yet: $47.50 (Reg. $59)

$47.50 Learn More
$120+

Yale’s Assure Lock keypad deadbolt offers up to 8-digit codes at $90 (Reg. $120+)

$90 Learn More
20% off

Digital gift cards up to 20% off: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Aeropostale, Doordash, Netflix, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $279

Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch drops to $189 (Save 33%)

$189 Learn More