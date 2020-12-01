This 6-foot artificial Christmas tree is flocked for added ambiance at $51.50 (40% off)

vvwish (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kingso 6-foot Artificial Christmas Tree for $51.59 shipped with the code KINGSOMV73 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $86, today’s deal knocks 40% off the regular going rate and is the best available. If you’ve yet to put up a Christmas tree, it might be time to pick up a new one. This one is fully flocked and offers a unique “just brought in from the snow” look. It measures 6-feet tall and has 1,300 branch tips. It comes in three hinged sections to make it easy to assemble. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, you can opt for this 5-foot Christmas tree at $47.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers a similar design to today’s lead deal but comes in at a foot shorter and with pinecones pre-installed for added cuteness.

We also recommend grabbing this 24-pack of shatterproof ornaments. They’re made from plastic and are great for households with younger children running around. At just $10, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this to add a bit of color to your Christmas tree.

Kingso Artificial Christmas Tree features:

Snow Flocking Christmas Tree – Snow-flocked leaves create a unique wintry feel, brings the feel of you are in the world of snow. Making the 6ft artificial Christmas tree an outstanding addition to the room in the holidays. Start your holiday, and decorating the artificial tree with your families and friends. Ideal choice for home apartment office party

