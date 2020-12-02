ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new 2020 low at $195, more from $139

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
22% off $139+

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $195.06 shipped. Usually fetching $249, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention from just before Black Friday by $4, and marks a new 2020 low. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings. Perfect for tackling the winter weather on the way without excessively heating your home thanks to the automation and scheduling features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat to $139. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer is $10 below the Black Friday price tag and saves you 18%. There’s a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, but without built-in access to Alexa and the bundled sensor. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

Or if the more premium ecobee stylings aren’t a must for upgrading the heating and cooling system at home, consider these discounted Emerson smart thermostats instead. With up to 32% in savings to be had, you’ll be able to upgrade to a Siri-enabled model from $79. Or just check out everything else in our smart home guide for more.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other. Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature. By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low a...
No Wi-Fi? No problem. Microsoft Surface Pro X with LTE ...
Perfect gift for vinyl fans: Victrola Wooden Record Sta...
Govee’s smart RGBIC + RGB LED strips are on sale ...
Stanley’s Twinlock Travel Mug locks in temps for ...
Affordably gift Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at ...
LEGO City Space kits fall to new all-time lows at up to...
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell Pro has activity zones, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Eve’s popular HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, more now up to 30% off for Black Friday

30% off Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs and more from $14

$14+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Spigen Black Friday sale up to 40% off: Apple Watch band $9.50, iPhone 12 cases, more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $200

Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday season, now $150 for Black Friday

$150 Learn More
Reg. $15

One of the most affordable 7-egg cookers just dropped even lower, now just $8 (Reg. $15)

$8 Learn More
Learn more

LEGO gets festive with new Ice Skating Rink set, here’s how to score it for FREE

FREE Learn More
28% off

Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to 28% off)

From $45 Learn More
$84 value

Verizon customers will get up to 12-months of discovery+ for FREE ($84 value)

FREE Learn More