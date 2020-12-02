ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new 2020 low at $195, more from $139

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $195.06 shipped. Usually fetching $249, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention from just before Black Friday by $4, and marks a new 2020 low. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings. Perfect for tackling the winter weather on the way without excessively heating your home thanks to the automation and scheduling features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat to $139. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer is $10 below the Black Friday price tag and saves you 18%. There’s a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, but without built-in access to Alexa and the bundled sensor. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

Or if the more premium ecobee stylings aren’t a must for upgrading the heating and cooling system at home, consider these discounted Emerson smart thermostats instead. With up to 32% in savings to be had, you’ll be able to upgrade to a Siri-enabled model from $79. Or just check out everything else in our smart home guide for more.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other. Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature. By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.

