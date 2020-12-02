KidKraft’s weather-resistant Adirondack outdoor chair hits Amazon low at $39

Amazon is offering the KidKraft Wooden Weather-resistant White Adirondack Children’s Outdoor Chair for $38.99 shipped. For comparison, this model normally fetches up to $57 and the brown version goes for $52 right now. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it’s getting chilly outside, the cold won’t last long. This outdoor Adirondack chair is the perfect place for your kids to sit outside and enjoy the weather. It’s designed to be left out in the elements as well, and the white design blends in with most outdoor furniture. KidKraft says this should be easy to build for everyone, even beginners. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair is perfect for pop-up outdoor seating. It’s available for $25 at Amazon right now and you’ll find a built-in 4-can cooler in the arm. This means that you’ll be able to keep a few drinks cool while the kids are playing at the beach or on the soccer field. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, giving you peace of mind with your purchase.

Bring the outdoors inside with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite. This allows you to grow herbs, fruits, and more inside and grow it all year around. Right now it’s on sale for $100, which is $69 in savings from its normal rate.

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Chair features:

  • Classic, kid-sized design
  • Made of weather-resistant wood
  • Packaged with detailed, step-by-step assembly instructions

