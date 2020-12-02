Ring 1080p Video Doorbell Pro has activity zones, more at a low of $95 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $95 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $250 list price, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before and saves you $155. While Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell now sports 1080p streaming, you’ll find it costs $5 more and has a slightly lower-quality sensor. Video Doorbell Pro delivers the ability to customize your activity zones as well as install it in only around five minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from tens of thousands and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Wyze Video Doorbell would be a great alternative for those on tighter budgets. You’ll find it costs just $30 plus shipping and is slated to be delivered next year. Just keep in mind that Wyze Video Doorbell is still a month or so out from being delivered, so it can’t help deter porch pirates.

However, the standard Wyze Camera is a great option. You’ll find it costs just $26 at Amazon and packs 1080p streaming and recording capabilities. While you can’t place it outside, like the Wyze Outdoor Camera, it’s perfect for setting in your window to capture what happens on your porch.

Looking for ways to secure other areas of your home? Well, Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is a fantastic choice. Right now, we’re tracking a deal that undercuts its Black Friday at $79, which is a $51 discount from its normal going rate.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

