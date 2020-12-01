Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch drops to $189 (Save 33%)

Walmart currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $189 shipped. Down from its usual $279 price tag, today’s offer saves you $90 from the going rate, comes within $15 of the all-time low set long before Black Friday, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Wrapped in a stainless steel casing, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch brings a 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with 4-day battery life. There’s also a bevy of fitness tracking features headlined by heart rate monitoring, as well as getting notifications from your smartphone and the new addition of hand washing timer functionality. Over 13,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at $139 instead. This alternative trades off the more stylish casing found above for a fitness-focused design. It’ll still monitor heart rate and all of the exercise stats found above, but sports a smaller display with all-day battery life. Plus, 6,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that the Cyber Monday TicWatch offers are still hanging around with up to 33% off select Wear OS smartwatches. With various models packing 4G connectivity, rugged designs, and more, prices start at $48. Or you could just go with a more traditional option now that Skagen timepieces are on sale from $29.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

