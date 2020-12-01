Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch drops to $189 (Save 33%)

-
WalmartSamsung
Reg. $279 $189

Walmart currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $189 shipped. Down from its usual $279 price tag, today’s offer saves you $90 from the going rate, comes within $15 of the all-time low set long before Black Friday, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Wrapped in a stainless steel casing, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch brings a 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with 4-day battery life. There’s also a bevy of fitness tracking features headlined by heart rate monitoring, as well as getting notifications from your smartphone and the new addition of hand washing timer functionality. Over 13,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at $139 instead. This alternative trades off the more stylish casing found above for a fitness-focused design. It’ll still monitor heart rate and all of the exercise stats found above, but sports a smaller display with all-day battery life. Plus, 6,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that the Cyber Monday TicWatch offers are still hanging around with up to 33% off select Wear OS smartwatches. With various models packing 4G connectivity, rugged designs, and more, prices start at $48. Or you could just go with a more traditional option now that Skagen timepieces are on sale from $29.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer home a...
LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle see...
Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMO...
Home Depot discounts WORX outdoor tools and more by up ...
Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + mor...
Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slu...
Make wrench-related projects easier with Amazon’s...
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, more at a low of $699

Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
50% off

Bring Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer home at 50% off, now just $30

$30 Learn More
35% off

LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10

$10+ Learn More
Save 32%

Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $181 (Reg. $229), more pieces from $113

$113+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot discounts WORX outdoor tools and more by up to 40%, today only

From $15 Learn More
$90 off

Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + more at a low of $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Prune, more

FREE+ Learn More