Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dandara Trials of Fear, Titan Quest HD, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deal are now up for the taking. After Apple announced the best App Store apps and games yesterday, we are now tracking a great deal on the 2020 Apple TV winner, Dandara, as well as even more. You can browse through all of the other winners and then head right back here for the rest of today’s best price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Those include titles like Titan Quest HD, Truberbrook, Tank Battle, and HyperBowl. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Subway Temple Surfers 3d Run: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HyperBowl: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Truberbrook: $14 (Reg. $27)

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $50, Contra Collection $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeautyCam – Photo & Filter Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fun with Ragdolls: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Dandara:

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!