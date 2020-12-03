Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $50, Contra Collection $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on PS4 and Xbox One for $49.94 shipped. Both Amazon and Walmart are also offering the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions at $59.99. That’s $10 off last- and current-generation and a match for the best prices we have tracked since release. The latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops game and is set in the 1980’s. You can learn more about the game in our launch coverage and don’t forget to dive into our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review. Down below, we have some great deals on Contra Anniversary Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Castlevania Requiem, Persona 5 Royal, UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection, and many more.

