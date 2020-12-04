Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sleep, + 15-day battery life for $30 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $29.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from its $45 list price, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before and is the best available. The Amazfit Band 5 offers built-in Alexa so you can ask questions, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home, and much more. Plus, it has a blood oxygen monitor, allowing you to measure your blood’s O2 level at any time. With 24/7 heart rate monitor, as well as both sleep and activity tracking, the 15-day battery life will allow you to never take your new smartwatch off. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Today’s lead deal is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find for smartwatches, especially ones that offer Alexa, blood O2, and heart rating monitoring. The only other one that we recommend taking a look at is Wyze Watch, which launches in a few months. It’s just $20 (plus shipping) and offers many similar features to today’s lead deal, but with a slightly different design.

Prefer something with a more traditional design? Well, we’ve got a watch roundup still on sale with priced as low as $23. You’ll find up to 56% in savings available here, ushering in some of the best prices that we’ve seen.

Amazfit Band 5 features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.

With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.

The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleeping patterns.

Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you don’t need to bring a charger for two-week trip. On a single charge, it has enough power to get you charged for 2 whole weeks mind free.

With the female period tracking system Band 5 records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and send smart notifications reminders.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!