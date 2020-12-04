Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sleep, + 15-day battery life for $30 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $29.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from its $45 list price, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before and is the best available. The Amazfit Band 5 offers built-in Alexa so you can ask questions, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home, and much more. Plus, it has a blood oxygen monitor, allowing you to measure your blood’s O2 level at any time. With 24/7 heart rate monitor, as well as both sleep and activity tracking, the 15-day battery life will allow you to never take your new smartwatch off. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Today’s lead deal is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find for smartwatches, especially ones that offer Alexa, blood O2, and heart rating monitoring. The only other one that we recommend taking a look at is Wyze Watch, which launches in a few months. It’s just $20 (plus shipping) and offers many similar features to today’s lead deal, but with a slightly different design.
Prefer something with a more traditional design? Well, we’ve got a watch roundup still on sale with priced as low as $23. You’ll find up to 56% in savings available here, ushering in some of the best prices that we’ve seen.
Amazfit Band 5 features:
- Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.
- With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.
- The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleeping patterns.
- Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you don’t need to bring a charger for two-week trip. On a single charge, it has enough power to get you charged for 2 whole weeks mind free.
- With the female period tracking system Band 5 records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and send smart notifications reminders.
