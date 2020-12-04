ROCKPALS’ 500W portable power station has AC plugs, 18W USB-C PD, much more at $110 off

-
Amazon
$110 off $320

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W Portable Power Station for $319.98 shipped with the code GGHPLCMY and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $110 from its list price of $430, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this portable power station does it all, offering 18W USB-C, dual 3.1A USB-A, and a QuickCharge 3.0 Type A port alongside a 1000W AC outlet and more. With a total capacity of 520Wh, this is essentially a massive 140400mAh lithium-ion battery that can power most devices multiple times. You can recharge the power station itself via 60/100W solar panels, car charger, wall outlet, or normal generator, depending on what you have access to. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is great for those who don’t quite need 520Wh of power. It packs 240Wh and offers USB-A, AC, and more for you to plug into. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to hook-up USB-C devices, and the AC outlet is limited to 200W instead of a max of 1000W. But, at $250, you’re saving quite a bit.

However, picking up the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 is perfect for those on a tighter budget. It costs just $140 at Amazon, which is quite budget-focused all things considered. With a 167Wh capacity, it’s great for those who don’t need a ton of power. You’ll find USB-C, USB-A, and more available here. Plus, there’s an AC outlet on the side, though you’ll max out at 150W there.

ROCKPALS 500W Portable Power Station features:

  • 520Wh(11.1V/140400mAh) lithium battery and weighs 14.33lb, powerful enough to charge smartphones (2000mAh) 70 times, laptops (56wh) 8.5 times, mini fridge(45W) about 10-18 hours, 32″ TVs ( 75W ) 6-7 hours. This emergency backup power perfect for outdoor camping and home emergency.*QC3.0 usb; 1*type C;1* cigarette lighter adapter.
  • (1) Rockpals portable camping generator can be recharged from the sun with any compatible 60W or 100W solar panel (SOLD SEPARATELY). (2) The solar generator can be fully charged in 21 hours by car charger. (3)The portable rechargeable generator can be fully charged in 8-10 hours via being plugged into wall outlet. (4)recharged from generator within 10 hrs.
  • Better than modified sine wave and clean power like utility supplied electricity. This portable outdoor power station provides overheat protection, short-circuit protection, voltage control, temperature control and more advanced safety operations.

