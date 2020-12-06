Refresh your bed with mattress toppers and sheet sets from $36 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Sleep Mantra mattress toppers and organic sheets starting at $36 shipped. Headlining here is the Queen Mattress-Topper at $48.99. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a $21 discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in several months. This mattress topper features a quilted pillow top design that’s made of 100% cotton with a 300 thread count. On top of being water-repellant, you’ll enjoy a better night’s sleep with added back support. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,400 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounted bedroom accessories right here. You’ll find some additional ways to refresh the bed ranging from sheet sets to mattress toppers starting at $36. And with up to 30% in savings, many of the prices have returned to all-time lows.

Then go dive into our home goods guide for even more. This morning, we already spotted a price cut on this 20-piece Gotham Steel Cookware set at its lowest price to date. Down from $200, you can currently grab 20 pieces of highly-rated aluminum cookware for $140.

Queen Mattress-Topper features:

Our mattress topper offers optimum thickness, neither too thick not thin, thus optimum support without compromising on the comfort of the cloud-like feel. The 300 thread count 100% cotton topper provides strong support and prevents back ache, unlike extra thick pads. Our mattress topper does not retain heat and maintains optimal temperature. No more sweaty nights caused by memory foam pads or traditional mattresses.

