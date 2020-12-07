FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amazon lows from $71

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted eero 6 mesh offerings discounted as low as $71. Our top pick is the eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-pack) for $223 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been itching to update your Wi-Fi, now’s a great time to do it. This specific offer bundles three nodes to ensure up to 5,000-square-foot spaces are blanketed in fast coverage. Smart home owners will love that these also act as a Zigbee hub, paving the way for a bunch of other accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more eero discounts priced from $71.

We also spotted a single eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Node for $71 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and like the deal above, is match for the lowest price we have tracked. This is a solid choice for smaller homes. I personally use Google Wifi and only need one node to cover my 1,200-square-foot home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

No matter which route you choose, be sure to also check out APC’s Smart Surge Protector. It’s fallen to a notable price of $25, which is great for something of this size without smart functionality. Adding Alexa support to the mix only makes this more compelling.

eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

  • Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps.
  • Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.
  • Supports 75+ devices – eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

