Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $43, Cyberpunk 2077 $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $44.99 shipped. However, it is also now matched at Walmart and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $42.74 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Outside of larger Black Friday bundle offers, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked this holiday season. This is your chance to either finally jump in yourself or to gift one of the best games in history. Down below, we have some great deals on Mafia Definitive Edition, PlayStation Hits from $10, Nioh 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders with goodies attached, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

