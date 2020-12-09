FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $43, Cyberpunk 2077 $50, more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $43

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $44.99 shipped. However, it is also now matched at Walmart and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $42.74 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Outside of larger Black Friday bundle offers, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked this holiday season. This is your chance to either finally jump in yourself or to gift one of the best games in history. Down below, we have some great deals on Mafia Definitive Edition, PlayStation Hits from $10, Nioh 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders with goodies attached, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C S...
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with H...
August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low at $69 ...
Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon fro...
Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33...
SodaStream bundles are ready for gifting, now 25% off a...
Amazon 1-day Anker wireless earbud sale with various mo...
Give your AirPods Pro some style with this retro-inspir...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off its most popular shoes from $30 shipped

From $30 Learn More
23% off

Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C SSDs and more from $75

$75+ Learn More
$300 off

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with HDR support, Dolby, more

$1,500 Learn More
Save 31%

August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low at $69 (Save 31%)

$69 Learn More
40% off

Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon from $3.50: Lacoste, Perry Ellis, more

$3.50+ Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

From $12 Learn More
Save now

OnePlus launches buy one get one 50% off sale on latest 8T smartphone

$375 off Learn More