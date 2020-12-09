Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $43, Cyberpunk 2077 $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $44.99 shipped. However, it is also now matched at Walmart and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $42.74 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Outside of larger Black Friday bundle offers, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked this holiday season. This is your chance to either finally jump in yourself or to gift one of the best games in history. Down below, we have some great deals on Mafia Definitive Edition, PlayStation Hits from $10, Nioh 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders with goodies attached, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox racing Start Your Engines Sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cyberpunk Big City Dreams, a 50-page digital comic
- Releases tomorrow!
- Amazon now offering Buy 2 Get 1 FREE games
- Incl. Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Target Buy 2 games get a $50 gift card
- Incl. AC Valhalla, Fenix Rising, more
- Target Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $30 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM $10 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Wasteland 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
