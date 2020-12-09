Pick up four Philips Hue Bluetooth smart bulbs for just $7.50 each (50% off)

Best Buy is currently offering two 2-packs of Philips Hue White Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulbs for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. Simply add two 2-packs to your cart and the discount is applied at checkout. For comparison, this is essentially buy-one-get-one-free as the 2-packs sell for $30 at Amazon right now, making the bulbs just $7.50 each. If you’re wanting to expand or start your Philips Hue household, this is a great way to do it. With built-in Bluetooth, you’ll find that these bulbs can function with or without the Hue Hub, making it super simple to set up. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, the Sengled Smart Light Bulb is a great alternative. It’s $10 at Amazon and offers you a more budget-focused entry point into smart home lighting. While it’s a bit more expensive per bulb, these are still Bluetooth-enabled for a simple setup.

Don’t forget to swing by Blair’s gift guide with smart home essentials that you just have to check out. From smart lighting to speakers, networking, cameras, and more, Blair covers it all so you know just what to buy this holiday season.

Philips Hue WHite Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulb features:

Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, this smart light allows you to fill your home with just the right level of light when you need it.

Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination.

Add a Hue bridge to your smart lights to experience the full set of Philips Hue features. With a Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 smart lights to control throughout your home.

Get hands-free control of your lights and use your voice instead! Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

