Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 74.5W 3-Port USB-C PD Wall Charger for $28.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% price cut, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. This 3-port power adapter streamlines your charging kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. It can dish out up to 74.5W of power at a time, with a 46W USB-C PD port being able to refuel everything from MacBooks to iPads and more. Two USB slots round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This three-port USB charging station, with a total 74.5W of power in its compact form, charges a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices simultaneously at home or in the office. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery port to recharge a Type-C equipped 12” MacBook at full speed. Consolidate your power with one charger for most USB-C tech.

