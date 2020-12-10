Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 74.5W 3-Port USB-C PD Wall Charger for $28.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% price cut, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. This 3-port power adapter streamlines your charging kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. It can dish out up to 74.5W of power at a time, with a 46W USB-C PD port being able to refuel everything from MacBooks to iPads and more. Two USB slots round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Powerbeats Pro drop to $150 in even more colors ($100 off)
- UGREEN iPhone 11 Case: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN709
- CHOETECH 20000mAh Portable USB-C Power Bank: $32 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code 63CMN8E6
- Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks, solar panels, more from $16
- OtterBox Commuter Galaxy Note10+ Case: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Protect your AirPods with elago’s slim silicone case for $6
- Aukey USB-C Hub Qi Charger: $25 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Wyze Lock brings Alexa control to the front door at an all-time low of $90
- UGREEN iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN709
Deals still live from yesterday:
- UGREEN Car Air Vent Mount: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN995
- 30W Dual USB Car Charger:$9 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code CFXKDACK
- Get two Wyze Cams for $40 in this Black Friday re-run (20% off)
- UGREEN Magnetic Car Mount: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN995
This three-port USB charging station, with a total 74.5W of power in its compact form, charges a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices simultaneously at home or in the office. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices.
Fast charge the new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery port to recharge a Type-C equipped 12” MacBook at full speed. Consolidate your power with one charger for most USB-C tech.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!