Nike's Last Call sale offers up to 40% off new markdowns: Dri-FIT, Air Max, more

-
FashionNewsNike
40% off From $8

The Nike Last Call sale is offering up to 40% off new markdowns to check off your remaining holiday gift items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find great deals on popular running shoes, casual sneakers, Dri-FIT apparel, and much more. Nike Plus members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery, however tomorrow is the last day to receive your items by Christmas. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Max 270 React that’s marked down to $109. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. This style is available in twelve color options and features lightweight fabric. They’re also padded for additional comfort and can be worn for training as well as casual wear. The foam insole helps to promote all-day comfort and it also has an energy-returning heel system to keep you quick on your feet. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nike Last Call Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Indy Light-Support Sports Bra is another standout from this sale and would be a great gift idea for an athlete. This style is currently on sale for $26 and originally was priced at $36. The sports bra has a mesh-lining to help keep you cool and it’s available in eight versatile color options too.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the Nike Holiday new arrivals that features festive gear and an array of trendy shoes.

